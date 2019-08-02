|
|
Florita S. Herne, 93, formerly of Ransom Twp., died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, at Allied Hospice Center. Her husband, Raymond D. Herne, died Dec. 20, 1968.
Born in Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Ines Sonni Leccese. She was a 1942 graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of Countryside Community Church, Clarks Summit. Florita was a very hardworking woman, always doing something to provide for her family. She retired from RCA-Thomson, Dunmore, where she worked for many years. Florita was an avid reader. When she wasn't working, she was likely enjoying a good book and spending time with her dog, Rico, whom she loved dearly. Florita was kind to everyone she met and will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room.
The Herne family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Clarks Summit Senior Living, Allied Hospice and Dr. Henry Yeager for the care and compassion they extended to Florita.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila J. Ferraro and husband, Robert; her son, Raymond J. Herne and wife, Helen, all of Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Michele M. Vellela and husband, Thomas; Robert B. Ferraro and wife, Catherine; and Raymond T. Herne; and five great-grandchildren, Shelby Vellela, Andrew Vellela, Madison Vellela, Robert B. Ferraro Jr. and Dominique R. Ferraro.
Florita was also preceded in death by her grandson, Raymond J. Ferraro; a brother, Joe Leccese; and a sister, Alba Mangan.
Friends may call Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Pa.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger, Countryside Community Church. Private interment, Glenwood Mausoleum.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 2, 2019