Floyd D. Miller passed away at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, on May 1, at the age of 97.
Floyd was born in Worcester, Mass., on Aug. 28, 1921, to C.B. and Ada Miller. Floyd served at Valley Forge General Hospital during WWII where he met his wife of 73 years, the late Angela Battaglino Miller.
After the war, Floyd managed the service department at Royal Typewriter in Worcester. Floyd served as minister for Churches of Christ in Cooperstown N.Y. and Littleton, Mass.
In later years, Floyd did maintenance work for Pioneer Bank in Carbondale, Pa., from which he retired.
Floyd is survived by two sons, Tom and his wife, Barbara Miller, Abilene, Texas; and Jim and wife, Jan Miller, Springfield, Mo.; a daughter, Margaret Mary Miller, Tyngsboro, Mass.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Raymond Miller, Worcester, Mass.
A graveside service is planned for a later date in West Boylston, Mass.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019