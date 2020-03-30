|
Forrest "Trapper" Carr, 90, of Newton Twp., died Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after a brief illness. His wife of 65 years was Lucille Richards Carr, who passed in 2013.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Forrest and Maude Armfield Carr. Before retirement, he was the owner/operator of White Glove Services, a cleaning and restoration company. Forrest was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping.
His happiest moments were when he was either in the woods hunting or on a lake fishing by himself or with one of his many friends. He was a licensed trapper for the State Game Commission. He was most proud of his ATA Grand American Clay Target Championship Class B Runner-up award in 1995.
He was a life member and past president of the Mill City Sportsmen's Club, a former member of the Factoryville Sportsmen's Club, and a Mason at Waverly Lodge 301. He was a member of the Countryside Community Church, the NRA, Amateur Trapshooting Association and the Senior 76ers Bowling League.
Because of his long and active life, he had many friends and acquaintances of all ages. He had a special kindness for children and the elderly. He especially enjoyed working with young people, teaching them about hunting and fishing. He was a great storyteller and never let the facts get in the way of a good story.
He is survived by a daughter, Sandra Kresge and her husband, Lyle, of Newton Twp.; a grandson, Chad Kresge and his wife, Stacy, of Scott Twp.; two stepgrandsons, Kurt Kresge, of Falls; and Kevin Kresge, of Newton Twp.; two great-granddaughters, Hunter and Morgan Kresge; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Alyssa Kresge.
In light of the current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held with interment at Abington Hills Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020