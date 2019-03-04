Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest Chauncey Compton. View Sign

Forrest Chauncey Compton, 97, of Jefferson Twp., died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 3. His wife of more than 50 years, Marjorie Ruth (Oliver), passed away on Sept. 23, 1999.



Born in Lake Ariel on Sept. 16, 1921, he was the son of the late Chauncey Maxwell and Elizabeth (Woodruff) Compton. Forrest graduated from Lake Ariel High School and earned his associate's degree in business from the University of Scranton. During high school, Forrest was a member of the DeMolay Band. He worked throughout his life as an excavating contractor and dairy farmer.



Forrest was active in his community and served on many boards of directors, some of which included: NEPA Youth For Christ, Transport for Christ, Missionary Retreat Fellowship, North Pocono Public Library, LA Bank and Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lacka­wan­na County and was a member of Christian Business Men's Committee and of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore.



Forrest played racquetball, was an avid hunter and served as a forest fire warden for more than 50 years.



He is survived by four children, Susan Compton, of Moscow; Sharon Melhorn and her husband, Mike, of Dayton, Ohio; Robert Compton and his wife, Dixie, of Jefferson Twp.; and Mark Compton and his partner, Maria Smith, of Euless, Texas. He thoroughly enjoyed his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive in Dunmore. Funeral service and interment in Elmdale Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NEPA Youth For Christ, 1613 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or Missionary Retreat Fellowship, 81 Missionary Retreat Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.

3 First Street

Spring Brook , PA 18444

