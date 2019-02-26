Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances A. Gentile. View Sign





Born in Throop on Sept. 16, 1925, only daughter of Nicholas Greco-Gentile and Catherine Gentile, She was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1943. She worked at the Lackawanna Redevelopment Authority as a bookkeeper for 30 years.



She was a friendly, vibrant, faithful woman with a large social network. Her love and commitment to her family and her zest for life were inspirational. She was a devout Catholic who readily gave of her time and energy to her local parishes, cleaning the church, counting money and assisting with church events. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Anthony Gentile and great-niece, Toni Ann Beckage. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Gentile, Dunmore; nieces, Pamela Gentile, San Francisco; Mary and Stirling Bull, Waldorf, Md.; Angela Gentile, Dunmore; Lisa and Thomas Beckage, Dunmore; nephew, Joseph and Cindy Gentile, Dunmore; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Simone Gentile, Mount Cobb, Pa.; niece, Jill and Randy Jaggars; nephews, Jeffrey and Christine Gentile, Gregory and Bridget Gentile; 16 great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew, Robert, Lilly, Tommy, Tara, Nicole, Jessica, Maria, Alex, Olivia, Nicholas, Daniel, Rebecca, Gabrielle, Madelyn and Max; five great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, Gabriella, Gia, Guilanna, Enzo and Aria.



The funeral Mass honoring Frances A. Gentile will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. The family will have visitation from 9:30 to 10:30. Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney at 10:30. A Christian burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore, will follow the Mass.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Send online condolences to

Frances A. Gentile, 93, of Throop, Pa., died Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Pa., surrounded by family.Born in Throop on Sept. 16, 1925, only daughter of Nicholas Greco-Gentile and Catherine Gentile, She was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1943. She worked at the Lackawanna Redevelopment Authority as a bookkeeper for 30 years.She was a friendly, vibrant, faithful woman with a large social network. Her love and commitment to her family and her zest for life were inspirational. She was a devout Catholic who readily gave of her time and energy to her local parishes, cleaning the church, counting money and assisting with church events. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader.She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Anthony Gentile and great-niece, Toni Ann Beckage. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Gentile, Dunmore; nieces, Pamela Gentile, San Francisco; Mary and Stirling Bull, Waldorf, Md.; Angela Gentile, Dunmore; Lisa and Thomas Beckage, Dunmore; nephew, Joseph and Cindy Gentile, Dunmore; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Simone Gentile, Mount Cobb, Pa.; niece, Jill and Randy Jaggars; nephews, Jeffrey and Christine Gentile, Gregory and Bridget Gentile; 16 great-nieces and great-nephews, Matthew, Robert, Lilly, Tommy, Tara, Nicole, Jessica, Maria, Alex, Olivia, Nicholas, Daniel, Rebecca, Gabrielle, Madelyn and Max; five great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, Gabriella, Gia, Guilanna, Enzo and Aria.The funeral Mass honoring Frances A. Gentile will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. The family will have visitation from 9:30 to 10:30. Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney at 10:30. A Christian burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore, will follow the Mass.Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Send online condolences to [email protected] Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close