Frances A. Poklemba née Longo, 95, formerly of West Scranton, received her angel wings Saturday, April 25, in Bala Cynwyd.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Frank C. and Concetta Noto Longo, she graduated from Scranton Central High School and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing. In 1949, she married attorney Stephen F. Poklemba. She lived in Mount Carmel for many years while raising her family.
In 1964 she returned to Scranton and worked as a registered nurse until her retirement from Clarks Summit State Hospital. A devout Catholic, she was passionate in making "ugly" quilts for the homeless and with the American Red Cross. Fran was an excellent quilter and creative cook; family and friends remember her homemade sausage, ravioli, chicken ala Longo, and so many other meals she made to welcome guests.
Fran's greatest joy was her family, always front and center at birthdays, recitals, sporting events, proms, graduations, weddings and other events often traveling far and wide to cheer on the next generation. She was a guiding force in good times and in bad, with a steady calm and grace to weather any storm. A great conversationalist, Fran made friends wherever she went and often responded when asked how she was doing that she was "fine and dandy, sweet as candy!" Many who knew her recall that she always made them feel special. Fran loved nature and enjoyed walks around Lake Scranton and Marywood University. She lived simply and authentically, and her family is her greatest legacy.
Surviving are one sister, Virginia Scheets, of Jamaica Estates, N.Y.; daughters, Mary Beebe, Frances Sacavage; Connie Vivian and husband, John, all from Pennsylvania; Nancy Carragee, California; Janet Norwood and husband, Ken; and Teresa Beattie, all from Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Stephanie Stevens, Lydia Sacavage, Sasha Sacavage, Santina Shoop, Caroline Beebe, Ben Beebe, Gary Figore, Matthew Norwood, Stephen Norwood, Catherine Carragee, Caitie Beattie and Brian Beattie; great-grandchildren, Parker, Shepard, Josephine and Lorelei; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne T. Stevens; and three brothers, Maurice Longo, Casper J. Longo and Frank C. Longo.
There are no public services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, https://stfranciskitchen.org/.
Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020