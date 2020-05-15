|
Frances Ann DelVecchio Gallo, 90, of Dunmore, completed her journey through a wonderful life on Wednesday, May 13, as the result of complications from COVID-19.
Fran was born in Dunmore to Joseph and Josephine Maglio (Miles) DelVecchio on July 28, 1929. She was a proud graduate of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Elementary School and the Dunmore High School class of 1946. Through the years, she played an active role in organizing class reunions for both institutions. In 1950, Fran married her love of a lifetime, Joe Gallo. Together they lived life to the fullest for 58 years. They loved family endlessly, treasured friends loyally, and were deeply grounded in their Roman Catholic faith. They were truly special people.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Joseph and Jessie DelVecchio; and brothers, Louis and Vito DelVecchio. Surviving are nephews, Paul DelVecchio (Mary Lou), of Chandler, Ariz.; Jack Gallo (Joan), of North Abington Twp.; Jim Gallo (Livia), of Dunmore; Christopher Gallo (Sally), Michael Gallo (Cynthia) and David Gallo; nieces, Mary Edith Gallo and Janet Gallo; and a sister-in-law, Jerri Gallo, all of Richmond, Va. Several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, and countless extended family and dear friends also survive.
All who knew her will not forget her amazing spirit and will remember her smiling.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Fran and Joe's life together will be held at a more compart time with details to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Memorial contributions can be offered to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA.
"Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints in our hearts, and we are never, ever the same. These precious souls are the stuff that lead us through life toward a greater happiness."
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020