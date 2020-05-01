|
|
Frances Ann Horton, 63, of West Scranton, passed away Monday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Algiers Horton, to whom she's been married for 35 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Rocco R. "Duke" Scarfo and the late Grace Parola Scarfo, Fran was a proud alumni of West Scranton Senior High School and later attended Lackawanna Junior College where she earned her associate degree in business management.
Fran thrived in her career at Preservation Mgmt. (formerly Joseph McDade Apts./Allied Services), starting as a secretary and working up to property manager, a role that Fran loved dearly.
Fran was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister who best enjoyed her time with family. Some of Fran's favorite things in life were dancing, singing, laughing and helping others. She also volunteered for many years in the concession stand for the West Side Falcons Football Organization, where she became affectionately known as the "French Fry Queen." Fran's infectious laugh will continue to brighten our memories of her, and her compassionate spirit will remain with each of those whose lives she has touched.
Also surviving are her beloved children: son, Eugene John Lucas (Scranton); daughters, Nicole Marie Mercado (Dunmore) and Ashley Grace Horton (Scranton); grandchildren, Seth Michael Reyes (Dunmore), Hailey Grace Forbes (Scranton), Madison Frances Lucas (Scranton) and Caily Ciprian (Dunmore); siblings, Patrick and wife, Helen (Scranton); Joseph and wife, Katie (Scranton); John and wife, Barb (Carbondale); and her best friend and sister, Louise Fratzola and companion, Tommy Gazoo; sisters-in-law, Maureen Scarfo (Scranton) and Anne Scarfo (Canada); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Fran was preceded in death by her brothers, Gino Scarfo, Donny Scarfo, Rocco Scarfo and Ralph Scarfo; and her nephew, Jay Scarfo.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to the Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
To send the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020