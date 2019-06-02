Frances E. McCabe Galson, 76, left this Earth in peace after a long illness caused by NASH disease, on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Frances (Frannie) was born on Nov. 29, 1942, to the late Rose (Maloney) and Francis McCabe. She was one of seven children, born and raised in Dunmore. She spent her years as a wife and a mother raising her four children in Springfield, Glen Mills and West Chester, Pa. She enjoyed a long career at the Franklin Mint in Wawa, Pa., and countless hours volunteering for her children's school, St. Thomas the Apostle, in Glen Mills.



Frannie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dr. John W. Galson Jr.; her former husband, John J. Diskin; her four children, Eileen Diskin Flaherty (Andrew), of Malvern, Pa.; Robert Diskin (Carol), of West Chester; Kevin Diskin (Jeannie), of Glen Mills; and Brendan Diskin (Alma), of West Chester; her nine grandchildren, her pride and joy, Patrick, Aidan, Madeline, Grace, Fiona, Katherine, Jasmin, Quinn and Eliza; her two stepchildren, Wesley Sharland (Wiliam), of Bel Air, Md.; and Scott Galson (Kerry), of Morton Grove, Ill.; and her five stepgrandsons, Avery, Toby, Benton, Maddox and Cayden; her siblings, Robert McCabe, of Dalton; Mary Ellen Cole (Gene), of Dalton; Theresa McCabe, of Clarks Summit; Jerry McCabe (Suzee), of Scranton; and Kate Burne (RJ), of Waverly Twp.; her former in-laws, Maureen Diskin Ladd and Ed Diskin; along with her many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ann Ruddy (Paul); her newborn brother, Patrick McCabe; and former sister-in-law, Catherine Diskin.



Frannie was the most caring wife, mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She had an infectious spirit and a warm smile that touched the hearts of anyone who knew her: her family, her friends, her neighbors, the doctors and nurses who cared for her and even perfect strangers. Frannie loved cooking, baking, gardening, shopping with her sisters, sitting by the pool, baby-sitting her grandchildren, socializing with her many friends, the mountains of New Hampshire, the beaches of Cape May, the beauty of Longwood Gardens, and the culture of New York City and Philadelphia. But what Frannie loved most was spending time with her family; whether it was a big holiday get-together or a simple backyard picnic, family time made Frannie the happiest. The best way to keep Frannie's spirit alive is to always be kind and enjoy the simple things in life.



To honor Frannie and show gratitude to those who cared for her, the family of Frances Galson requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Liver Disease and Transplant Program at Jefferson. Memorial gifts may be made online at www.jefferson.edu/givegi. (When making a gift online, there is a drop-down box, "choose your designation," that allows you to designate your gift by selecting the Jefferson Liver Disease and Transplant Program.)



Gifts may also be made by mailing a check, payable to Jefferson, to Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. Ninth St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.



Memorial services are private.

