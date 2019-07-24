Frances E. Kelly Norton, 91, of Scranton and a longtime resident of Mine Hill, N.J., died Tuesday morning at Holy Family Residence, Scranton, where she resided.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:40 a.m. from the Maloney Lounge of Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in the Holy Family Chapel, to be celebrated by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, chaplain and Frances' cousin. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Maloney Lounge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances' name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Her family will forever be grateful for the care, kindness and compassion of both the Little Sisters and the entire staff of the Residence.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.



A full obituary notice will be in Thursday's edition.

Published in Scranton Times on July 24, 2019