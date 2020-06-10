|
Frances G. LaRussa, 95, of Dunmore, died Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Frank LaRussa, in 1991.
Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Saverio and Ann Marie Gillot Amantea, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School in 1942, and had been employed in sales at the Globe Store in Scranton. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of St. Lucy's Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, and had attended numerous retreats throughout the region. She was involved with the Scranton Catholic Charismatic Conference held annually at the University of Scranton, where she attended their prayer breakfasts and healing Masses, and met countless friends while there. Frances always had a positive attitude and was selfless and nurturing, putting the needs of others before her own, most notably when caring for her late son, Anthony, as he fell ill. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who served as a second mother to her nieces and nephews. Family was of the utmost importance, whether it be as a member of the PTA at St. Frances Cabrini School, never missing a game of grandchildren's sports or watching her son as the assistant coach for boys' basketball at Holy Cross. She had many best friends, and was part of a Sunday breakfast group that would meet after Mass to go to different restaurants. She had also made strong friendships as a member of the West Side Senior Center. Even at the age of 93, she participated in the Young at Heart choir, which would go around to visit and sing at different nursing homes, always striving to make people feel happy and loved.
Surviving are her son, Richard C. and wife, Kathleen Zayac LaRussa, who was her main caretaker; grandchildren, Allison, Richard M., Rebecca and Victoria LaRussa; her sister-in-law, Anita LaRussa; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 10 sisters and brothers; and her son, Anthony J., who died in 2017.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of the kindnesses shown to Frances during her times of need, especially Shelly who attended to her at home.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, West Scranton. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to our current pandemic, all those attending are kindly and respectfully asked to socially distance without direct contact while giving condolences, and are required to wear a mask immediately upon entering the church.
For those not able to attend, the Mass will be live streamed on the St. Lucy's Parish Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020