Frances Glogowski, 85, of Scranton, died Monday at Birchwood Nursing Home, Nanticoke, after an illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Bogdanski Zielinski, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Borowski and husband, Harold, Hanover Twp.; and Donna Gianetti, Scranton; three sons, Franklin Snyder, Peckville; Michael Snyder and wife, Eileen, Port Orange, Fla.; and Robert Glogowski, Scranton; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Lima; and a son, Lee Glogowski.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call Thursday, 8:30 to 9:30.
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019