|
|
Frances Gurnari, 93, of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away Friday, March 20, at the home of her daughter, Louise Roscioli, where she had been residing for more than 50 years, the last 10 also with her grandson, Dave Lucarine; and great-grandchild, Alyssa Rousseau.
Born in Scranton, Frances was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Sable) Novak. She attended Scranton Technical High School and prior to retiring, worked in the garment industry. Frances was a member of the Church of St. Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp.
Frances loved going to the casino and had completed more than 200 jigsaw puzzles. Most importantly, she looked forward to the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making wonderful memories with them that they will cherish forever.
Frances is survived by her children, Mary Ann Lucarine of Throop; Louise Roscioli of Roaring Brook Twp.; Diane Fazen and her husband, Michael, of Spring Brook Twp.; and Joseph Roscioli and his wife, Karen, of Roaring Brook Twp.; her sister, Joan Dozack of Dickson City; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Novak, Robert Novak, Andrew Novak and Agnes Novak; and her husbands, Joseph Roscioli and Joseph Gurnari.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private and celebrated in the Church of St. Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Frances, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020