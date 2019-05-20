Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Hennigen Remmett. View Sign Service Information Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge St Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-344-1819 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Hennigan Remmett died peacefully on May 15, in Brick, N.J., surrounded by her loving family. Frances was predeceased by her husband of more than 67 years, Joseph Remmett, who died Oct. 4, 2018.



Frances was born in Scran­­ton, Pa., on Dec. 13, 1924. She was the daughter of the late John and Frances Hoch Hennigan. She was the stepdaughter of the late Cecelia Rosen Hennigan. She was an alumnus of St. Mary's High School. She joined the United States Army Cadet Corps during World War II and trained for her RN at the former Hahnemann Hospital, where she met lifelong friends including her future sister-in-law, Margaret Nealon Remmett; Liz Farrell O'Hara, Marie DePue and Fran Poklemba. She graduated from Misericordia University, where she earned her bachelor's in nur­sing. Frances was employed as an instructor at Mercidian School of Nursing until she retired. She was much admired by her students for the care she provided her patients. She was proud of the accomplishments of all her students, especially Pearl Olenick, who stayed close with her up to her passing. Frances made new friends who were nurses throughout her life, including Marilyn Straley, who spent part of her final months visiting her. Frances became a master bridge player, avid quilter and golfer in her mid-50s.



The joy of her life was her family. Frances is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Pomerantz and Frank Pedalino, of Brick, N.J.; Elizabeth and Gerard Jennings, of Lititz, Pa.; Paula Bonanni and Neil Matthews, of Cheshire, Conn.; and her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Jr. and Rose, of Martinsville. Frances loved visiting her grandchildren, Ryan Pomerantz, Tracy Pomerantz Straley, Pauline Jennings Clute, Jay Jennings, Joey Remmett, Michelle Remmett, Maura Bonanni Counihan, Sean and Kara Bonanni. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gavin and Ava Straley, Aspen and Juniper Clute, Oriana Jennings and Maren and Sierra Counihan. Frances is survived by niece, Kay Hennigan O'Donnell; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Frances was predeceased by her brother, John Hennigan; her sister, Eleanor Kennedy; and niece, Kathleen Kennedy Flock.



Frances will be remembered by all for the care and kindness she had for all and for her determination and inspiring nature to adapt to change. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 44, she was blessed to be a 50-year breast cancer survivor.



A Mass of Cristian Burial was held Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery. The family is making donations in honor of Frances to St. Dominic's Pastoral Care, 250 Old Squan Road, Brick, NJ 08724.



Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

