Frances (Frannie) Kucharski Washkuch, a lifelong resident of Throop, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, at age 98.
The last living child of the late Joseph and Tillie Sczmanski Kucharski, she was born on Nov. 26, 1920. Frannie resided on Dunmore Street all of her life, initially in her family's homestead, which became Kucharski's Bakery, and after she married Frank H. Washkuch, in the home next door. She and Frank had two sons, Paul J. and Frank P. Her husband, Frank, died in 1974.
She worked in the garment industry at Scranton Garment and also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Frannie was extremely hardworking and fiercely independent. She loved to keep an immaculate home, cook and bake. Her pigs in a blanket, pierogi and kruschiki were among the best. Frannie loved listening to polkas, doing word finds, going to bingo and the casino, and Sunday rides to Lake Wallenpaupack to visit her sister, Jean. She was very proud of her Polish heritage, and she always put her family first. When you visited her home on a Sunday, you could hear polkas playing and smell dinner cooking in the oven.
Frannie was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Throop, now known as Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she was a part of the Altar and Rosary Society and a volunteer at church picnics, often cooking potato pancakes.
Frannie was very proud of her sons and their families and especially her three grandsons. She was excited about becoming a great-grandmother in January.
The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care given by the staff on C-2 of Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, including the physical therapy department and the beauty salon. The family would also like to give special thanks to Monsignor Michael Delaney for his kind visits to Frannie at her home and at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center and is deeply indebted to the family friends who visited regularly and showered Frannie with little gifts. Finally, the family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its wonderful care in Frannie's final days.
Frannie is survived by her sons, Frank and wife, Geri (Semonich), of Olyphant; and Paul and wife, Debbie (Zlotnicki), of Peckville; and grandsons, Paul, of Jessup; Matt and girlfriend, Ashley Lucier, of Jermyn; and Frank and wife, Danielle Lipp, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Jean Kelemen, Mildred Boyer, Jennie Kowalski and Stella Simonick; and three brothers, Joseph, Peter and Harry Kucharski.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. From the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, Throop. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Throop.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 25, 2019