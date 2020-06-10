|
Frances M. DiBileo Turcotte Small, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Her husband, Elliott Small, died on March 23, 2006.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta DiBileo. Frances was educated at West Scranton High School. She earned her beauty license from the Empire School of Beauty. Frances was the proud owner and operator of her own salon and also worked in the family business, Bert's Family Restaurant, of Old Forge, Pa. Frances loved her family and loved her food. She would spend hours making her special sauce on Sundays, just waiting for family to arrive to have a good laugh and a good meal. Frances loved her family more than anything. Frances was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton, and a member of UNICO for many years.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Renee Augelli and companion, Cory Graff, Galveston, Texas; son, Mark Turcotte and wife, Evie, Carbondale; stepson, Brad Small and wife, Ann Marie, North Carolina; sibling,; Josephine Fratamico and husband, Arthur, Old Forge; and Louis DiBileo and wife, Frances, Florida; and six adoring grandchildren, Ronald, Aimee, Amber, Tori, Mark Jr. and Michael; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Angelo DiBileo.
She will be missed by many. The family thanks the Mountain View Care Center for the outstanding care that was given to their mom, Frances.
Services will be held at a date to be announced, when the present restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020