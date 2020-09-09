Home

Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Frances M. Fitzsimmons of Archbald died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Her boys were by her side. She was the wife of the late Clair Fitzsimmons, who died in 1988.

Born in Olyphant on May 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred Smith Ingoldsby of Carbondale.

Fran was an active member of the Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Burlington Coat Factory, Eynon. Frances was also a member of VFW Post 6082 Auxiliary, Peckville.

Surviving are her three sons, Brian Fitzsimmons and wife, Ann, Dallas, Pa.; Kevin Fitzsimmons and companion, Theresa Lee, Mayfield; and Timothy Fitzsimmons and companion, Deanna Royce, Moosic. These boys were the love of her life, with whom she shared many great holidays and wonderful times together. Also surviving are a grandson, Stephen Fitzsimmons, her pride and joy, of West Palm Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Carol Kearney of Lake Spangenberg; a niece, Colleen Ward of Archbald; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Ingoldsby and wife, Angie, of Passaic, N.J.; and sister Mercedes Ingoldsby Kearney and husband, Robert C., of Lake Spangenberg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. The viewing will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Following social distancing guidelines would be appreciated.

Condolences may be made on the funeral home website.


