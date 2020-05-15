|
|
Frances M. Harvey, 93, formerly of South Abington Twp., passed away on Tuesday at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.
Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph K. and Ruth Barnes Harvey. She was a retired waitress at Rod's in Convent Station, N.J.
Frances never met a dog she didn't like and the feeling was mutual! Dogs adored her. She loved planting flowers in her garden at Cole Village. She sewed many beautiful clothes for herself, her mother and nieces, and made many wonderful crochet blankets.
Surviving are cousins, Doris Pinske and her husband, Ed, Chambersburg; and Norma Rosenberry and her husband, Lee, Greencastle, Pa.; sister-in-law, Anne Santer, England; niece, Lisa Wehunt, Boulder, Colo.; great-nephew, Nicholas Guzzo, Denver, Colo.; great-niece, Emily Guzzo, Lakeland, Fla.; great-great-nephew, Dilen Guzzo, Utah; great-great-niece, Bella Guzzo, Denver; and Allana Wehunt, Boulder; and great-great-great-nephew, Miles Wehunt, Boulder.
Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph K. "Sonny" Harvey Jr.; niece, Karen Guzzo; special friend, Lewis "Lew" Wehunt; and the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Mcafee.
The family would like to thank Frances's special friends at Cole Village, and Gabby and Ellie for the many visits.
A private service will be held at the Abington Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020