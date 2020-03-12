Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Nagoda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Nagoda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Nagoda Obituary
Frances M. Nagoda, 90, of Browndale, died Tuesday at home. She was the widow of Joseph L. Nagoda, who died March 28, 2009.

Born in Browndale, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Suponcic Tornich, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. A graduate of Forest City High School, she was a member of the Slovenian Heritage Club, Forest City. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Frances enjoyed going on vacation and spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Supko, Browndale; two grandchildren, Peter J. Supko and wife, Ann Marie, Clarks Green; and Amber Karausky and husband, Josh, Hawley; three great-grandchildren, Milena and Peter J. Supko, and Iyla Karausky; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Franceski, Margaret Orasin and Dorothy Sredenschek; and an infant brother.

The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -