Frances M. Nagoda, 90, of Browndale, died Tuesday at home. She was the widow of Joseph L. Nagoda, who died March 28, 2009.
Born in Browndale, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Suponcic Tornich, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. A graduate of Forest City High School, she was a member of the Slovenian Heritage Club, Forest City. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Frances enjoyed going on vacation and spending time with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Supko, Browndale; two grandchildren, Peter J. Supko and wife, Ann Marie, Clarks Green; and Amber Karausky and husband, Josh, Hawley; three great-grandchildren, Milena and Peter J. Supko, and Iyla Karausky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Franceski, Margaret Orasin and Dorothy Sredenschek; and an infant brother.
The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020