Oliver R. Shifler Funeral Home Inc.
62 North Main Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1400
Frances M. Potter, 95, of Waymart, died Monday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She was the widow of John W. Potter, who died in 2002.

Born in Endicott, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Vlasek Ciganek. She was the owner of Fran's Beauty Shop, Waymart. Frances was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Waymart, for 62 years where she was also a member of the Women's Society. She was a member of the Laurel Chapter 67 Order of the Eastern Star, Waymart, a member of the Carbondale News Club, and a member of the Old Mill Village, New Milford, where she was a weaver and spinner. Frances also taught knitting at the Carbondale YMCA and Sears Store. She was a American Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer and a member of the Waymart Civic Club.

She is survived by a son, Charles W. Potter and wife, Ellen, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Kristen Potter; five grandchildren, Jake, Matthew, Sarah, Michael and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, Kylie Ann, Joshua, Jackson and Joseph; a sister, Mildred Lojpersberger; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Harvey Potter; four brothers, John, Paul, Frank and Anthony Ciganek; and two sisters, Agnes Vavra and Mary Ciganek.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Gelatt Cemetery, Gelatt, Pa.

Arrangements are by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com


