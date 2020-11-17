Home

Frances Malinowski

Frances Malinowski Obituary

Beloved Frances Malinowski, age 90, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Held dear beyond number, her compassion and gentle nature will endure as a beacon of light for us all.

Frances is survived by her children, Mark, Jesse and Tom Mancini, and Carol Scrimalli, and their spouses. A devoted mother and a cherished aunt, she was also a proud and affectionate grandmother and great-grandmother. Her warmth, cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton, Pa.

The legacy she has left us with is the power of positivity, the importance of community service, the love of her very large family and her many friends, and the value of the American dream.


