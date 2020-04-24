|
Frances Molinaro died on April 19, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus, COVID-19. She was 82 years old. She was born in Carbondale, Pa., and was a graduate of Waymart High School.
As a young adult, Frances was diagnosed and surgically treated for a brain tumor. This tumor left her partially paralyzed on one side of her body. If you said to Fran that you were sorry for her plight, she always replied, "Don't feel sorry for me, feel sorry for the many people out there who are far less fortunate than I am."
That's how Fran lived her life, believing there were always other people that were far less fortunate than her. She always put others first and herself last. She touched people around her with both her kindness and her unselfish nature. She made the people she knew strive to be a little more like Fran, a little more considerate, a little better of a person.
Frances was a devoutly religious person, and found her spiritual home at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton, Pa. There, she was a member of the Daughters of the King, Episcopal Church Women and a former board member of the Safety Net Ministries.
Her legacy is not measured in material things, but in the people she touched with her kind heart and her unselfish spirit. We are better people for having known this remarkable woman.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Frances' life will be held at a date to be announced later. In memory of Frances, donations may be made to her spiritual home, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
