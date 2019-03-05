Frances N. Falvo, Carbondale, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband is John J. Falvo.
Born in Carbondale, Frances was the daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Vadala Trichilo.
The family thanks Hospice of the Sacred Heart's staff for their compassionate care.
Also surviving are a brother, Robert Trichilo, Dunmore; a sister, Rosemary Trichilo Purvis, Carbondale; nieces, Kelly and Krista Purvis; nephews, Bryan and David Purvis; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Patrick Trichilo.
The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
A viewing will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019