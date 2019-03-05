Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances N. Falvo. View Sign

Frances N. Falvo, Carbondale, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband is John J. Falvo.



Born in Carbondale, Frances was the daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Vadala Trichilo.



The family thanks Hospice of the Sacred Heart's staff for their compassionate care.



Also surviving are a brother, Robert Trichilo, Dunmore; a sister, Rosemary Trichilo Purvis, Carbondale; nieces, Kelly and Krista Purvis; nephews, Bryan and David Purvis; and several other nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Patrick Trichilo.



The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



A viewing will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Frances N. Falvo, Carbondale, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband is John J. Falvo.Born in Carbondale, Frances was the daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Vadala Trichilo.The family thanks Hospice of the Sacred Heart's staff for their compassionate care.Also surviving are a brother, Robert Trichilo, Dunmore; a sister, Rosemary Trichilo Purvis, Carbondale; nieces, Kelly and Krista Purvis; nephews, Bryan and David Purvis; and several other nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Patrick Trichilo.The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.A viewing will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Home Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home

74 N Main St

Carbondale , PA 18407

(570) 282-1219 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close