Frances passed into the arms of God on Monday night at Allied Skilled Nursing.
Frances was born Dec. 17, 1920, in Washington, D.C., to the late August and Augusta Nickel. She would have been 100 this year.
She married Leo A. Lyons on Nov. 25, 1941, and their marriage lasted 44 years until Leo died on March 22, 1985.
Frances was a loving wife and mother who believed in "tough love." Since our father was an over the road bus driver, her main weapon was "wait until your father gets home" but she rarely carried out her threats.
She was trained as a beautician and kept a small shop in her home to service neighbors and friends for many years. She and Leo also enjoyed many trips to Florida in the winter, and many family gatherings.
Frances enjoyed cooking and was an excellent baker, a gift from her mother who was trained as a pastry chef and seamstress in Vienna.
Frances was the oldest living member of Immaculate Conception Parish, where she attended for nearly 99 years.
Frances was predeceased by her parents; brothers, William and Thomas; and a sister, Mary Noon. She is survived by three sons, John (Connie), of Jenkintown, Pa.; Leo (MaryLou), of Scranton; and Patrick (Maureen), of Clarks Summit; one brother, John Nickel, of Cedar Grove, N.J.; and a sister, Helen Nickel, of Scranton; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
Arrangements will be handled by Vanston and James Funeral Home.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice.
The family thanks all of the nursing and medical staff of Allied for their loving and dedicated care in this difficult time.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020