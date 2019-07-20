|
|
Frances Romeo, 91, Carbondale, died Thursday.
Born in Regio Calabria, Italy, she was the wife of the late Theodore Romeo.
Frances, who worked at Romeo's Family Supermarket for a number of years, enjoyed spending sunny days at Crystal Lake and being with her family. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are a daughter, Michele Moro and husband, James, Carbondale; two grandchildren, J.T. Moro and wife, Katie, Carbondale; Stephen Moro, Carbondale; siblings in Italy; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daniel and Santo Romeo; and siblings, Nino and Pepa.
The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 20, 2019