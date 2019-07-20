Home

Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Frances Romeo Obituary
Frances Romeo, 91, Carbondale, died Thursday.

Born in Regio Calabria, Italy, she was the wife of the late Theodore Romeo.

Frances, who worked at Romeo's Family Supermarket for a number of years, enjoyed spending sunny days at Crystal Lake and being with her family. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are a daughter, Michele Moro and husband, James, Carbondale; two grandchildren, J.T. Moro and wife, Katie, Carbondale; Stephen Moro, Carbondale; siblings in Italy; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daniel and Santo Romeo; and siblings, Nino and Pepa.

The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 20, 2019
