Francis A. Valentino Ferraro, 82, a Scranton resident, unexpectedly entered into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, with his loving daughters by his side.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Fortunato and Rosetta Forsetti Ferraro. He was of the Catholic faith and attended Scranton public schools. Francis entered the United States Marine Corps as a corporal and advanced to staff sergeant. He took great pride in serving as an Honor Guard member, the Military Police and being a sharpshooter. During his military career, he served on board the USS Monrovia in the Mediterranean Sea. He was a member of the NE Detachment Marine Corps League. He was employed as a project engineer by Mele Construction and retired from the former Pasonick Co., now North East Penn Construction.



How do you put into words the life of a great man … the love and kindness of a father which is unmeasureable, the friend who wanted to give you joy by making you laugh or just being there to listen, the man who didn't have an unkind word about anyone because he tried to understand what most would discard, the man who would give you his last five dollars and look to find you five more, the Marine who knew what respect was and the value of the words Sir and thank you! The man who had endless pride and strength from being a Marine - right up until his last days. Semper Fi, Daddy, the man who knew the meaning of hard work and devotion for his family which was true throughout his life. The man whose kind heart extended out to the world of furry friends and furry grandchildren whom he loved deeply, especially his Zhu Zhu, and a special girl, a Chihuahua named Little Shirley, the man who would help and give comfort to animals even if it was just a gentle word or song as he cradled them to sleep giving them new things to dream about, the man who placed within this world the music of joy, love and laughter - filling and lifting the spirits of all who knew him.



The family wishes to thank the staff of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., and deep gratitude to Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli for always treating our father with respect.



Surviving are two daughters, Francine Ferraro, Moosic; and Rochelle Coxe and husband, Charles, Scranton; his furry grandchildren; sisters, Mary, Rosemary and Angie, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John, who died at 6½ years, Frank, Joseph, Tony and Russell Ferraro.



A blessing service will be conducted by the Rev. Patrick Albert on Friday evening at 7 in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, in memory of our father, please honor him by supporting St. Cats and Dogs, 1900 E. Gibson St., 18510, their need would mean the most to his legacy. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 4, 2019