|
|
Francis "Frank" Chabala of Mount Pocono died Sunday at home. His wife is Tammie Mackenzie Osborne Chabala.
Born in Worcester, Mass., son of Joanne Kilmonis Chabala and the late Francis Chabala, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as an IT specialist.
Frank enjoyed collecting watches, reading, video games and walking outdoors. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son and friend who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a son, Jake Chabala; a daughter, Sylvia Chabala; uncle, Dennis Chabala and wife, Pam; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Road, South Sterling.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020