Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Francis Rhiew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Gregory
330 N. Abington Rd.
Clarks Summit, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Rhiew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Francis Chang Nam Rhiew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Francis Chang Nam Rhiew Obituary

Dr. Francis Chang Nam Rhiew, 81, of Clarks Summit, died Wednesday morning at his home. His wife is Kay Kyung Ja Chang Rhiew.

Born in Hwang Ju, North Korea, he was a veteran of the South Korean military. Prior to his retirement, he was a radiologist at the former Mercy and Moses Taylor Hospitals.

He was a member of the Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Summit.

Also surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Rhiew of Ambler, Pa., and a son, Richard Rhiew of Tucson, Ariz.; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Church of Saint Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. All of those attending Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in the Clarks Green Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -