Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Francis D. Leach

Francis D. Leach Obituary
Francis D. Leach, Peckville, a resident of the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, died Wednesday.

Born in Peckville, the son of the late George and Georgette Pauley Leach, he was educated in Valley View schools. Before his sickness, he worked for Sugerman's.

Francis was an avid fisherman. He was a tennis and basketball star during his school years and was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

Francis' family would like to offer their sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful and loving care received from his "family" at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center.

Surviving are his sisters, Georgette Fetcho and husband, John, Sturges; Patty LeMay, Sturges; Mary Hallman and husband, Gerard, Wind Gap; a brother, Dennis Leach and wife, Dina, Florida; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim LeMay.

Funeral services and interment were held in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.

Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019
