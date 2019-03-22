Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Edward Cromer. View Sign

Francis Edward Cromer, 49, Drums, died on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Diane (Pearson) Liuzzo, and his stepfather, Thomas Liuzzo, of Gouldsboro, and Francis Edward Cromer, of Wilkes-Barre, he attended Hanover High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Commonwealth Environmental Systems in Hegins for over 30 years. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 274 in Gouldsboro and earned his 3rd Degree Black Belt in American Kenpo Karate.



Francis loved to have a good time and was the life of the party. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and casting a line in search of his next big catch or waiting in the woods for a trophy buck.



In addition to his parents, Francis is survived by his fiancée, Karen King; sons, Francis Edward Cromer III, Hanover; Ryan Cromer, Tremont; and Bradley Cromer, Drums; sister, Laurann Hoover and her husband, Kevin, Moosic; brothers, Brian Cromer and his wife, Marge, Nanticoke; and Jonathan Liuzzo and his wife, Christie, Mayfield; nieces and nephews, Adrianna, Jonathan, Brandon and Chelsea; stepsiblings, Teresa Morris and her husband, Dale, Florida; Lisa Liuzzo Carachilo, Carbondale; Thomas Liuzzo and his wife, Gretchen, Carbondale; Mark Liuzzo and his wife, Lisa, Carbondale; Samuel Liuzzo and his wife, Jaclyn, Carbondale; Jess, Blair and Jason Cromer; and his furry canine friend, Buddy.



The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.



To share your fondest memories of Francis, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

