Francis Edward Cromer, 49, Drums, died on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Diane (Pearson) Liuzzo, and his stepfather, Thomas Liuzzo, of Gouldsboro, and Francis Edward Cromer, of Wilkes-Barre, he attended Hanover High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Commonwealth Environmental Systems in Hegins for over 30 years. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 274 in Gouldsboro and earned his 3rd Degree Black Belt in American Kenpo Karate.
Francis loved to have a good time and was the life of the party. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and casting a line in search of his next big catch or waiting in the woods for a trophy buck.
In addition to his parents, Francis is survived by his fiancée, Karen King; sons, Francis Edward Cromer III, Hanover; Ryan Cromer, Tremont; and Bradley Cromer, Drums; sister, Laurann Hoover and her husband, Kevin, Moosic; brothers, Brian Cromer and his wife, Marge, Nanticoke; and Jonathan Liuzzo and his wife, Christie, Mayfield; nieces and nephews, Adrianna, Jonathan, Brandon and Chelsea; stepsiblings, Teresa Morris and her husband, Dale, Florida; Lisa Liuzzo Carachilo, Carbondale; Thomas Liuzzo and his wife, Gretchen, Carbondale; Mark Liuzzo and his wife, Lisa, Carbondale; Samuel Liuzzo and his wife, Jaclyn, Carbondale; Jess, Blair and Jason Cromer; and his furry canine friend, Buddy.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.
Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2019