Francis Edward "Chach" Mayers, 83, of Clifford Twp., died Tuesday at home. His wife, the former Veronica J. Lavriha, died in 2018.
Born in Forest City, son of the late Francis "Dick" and Stacia Jeglinsky Mayers, he was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. He was a graduate of Forest City High School and a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served aboard the USS Cotten. Francis and his brother Joseph owned and operated Mayers' Bar & Grill in Forest City. Before retirement, Chach was employed by Cross Engineering, Carbondale.
Surviving are a daughter, Geraldine Gibson and her husband, Dale, Slate Hill, N.Y.; a son, Francis Mayers and his wife, Angela, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jessica Spongberg and her husband, Jay; and Robert Gibson; three great-grandchildren, Stacie, Liam and Evan Spongberg; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph F. Mayers.
Due to current public health policy, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Forest City.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020