St John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Monsignor Francis G. Kazista

Monsignor Francis G. Kazista Obituary

Monsignor Francis G. Kazista, 84, of Silver Spring, Md., originally of Old Forge, died Monday, Nov. 2.

Beloved priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, he was the brother of Joseph Kazista.

Relatives and friends, following social distance protocols and wearing masks, may call at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, 20904, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m., where vigil Mass will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School at the address above; www.collinsfuneralhome.com


