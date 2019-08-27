Home

Francis "Frank" Gerchman

Francis "Frank" Gerchman Obituary
Francis "Frank" Gerchman, 62, of Greenfield Twp., Pa., died Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit.

Born in Newburgh, N.Y., son of the late Frank and Helen LaMonica Gerchman of Browndale, he was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School class of 1975 and a graduate of Johnson College.

He was self-employed for 45 years at Gerchman's Automotive in Browndale.

Frank, or "Gerch" as he was lovingly known, was a terrific storyteller and historian, a terrific mechanic, fun-loving, music-listening, couldn't ask for anything better in a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette, of 35 years; a sister, Linda Gerchman, of North Carolina; niece, Chrissy Van Camp, of Florida; nephew, Dennis Stucker, of North Carolina; his daughters, Christine and husband, John Zielinski, of Jessup; Michelle Holland, of Carbondale; Becky Vandeinse, of Archbald; Mindy and husband, John Chandler, of Scott Twp.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

There will be no services held as per his request. If you would like to send condolences to the family, please send to 691 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Eynon, PA 18403, c/o Mindy Chandler.

Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 27, 2019
