Francis J. "Babe" Fetcho, 91, Jessup, died Friday at Oakwood Terrace. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Leatrice Zenobi, who died in 1961.



Born in Jessup, the son of the late John and Mary Beckish Fetcho, he was a graduate of Jessup High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Before retirement, he was employed by RCA for over 20 years.



He enjoyed golfing and was an avid New York Yankees and Valley View Cougars fan. He was also a 3rd degree member of the LaSalle Academy Council 10729 and a 4th degree member of the Archbald Knights of Columbus.



Francis' family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the past and present employees at Oakwood Terrace who have been his extended "family" for the past six years; and, also to Bayada Hospice & Home Health, for their care and compassion.



Surviving are sons, John and wife, Georgette, Sturges; Richard and wife, Joan, Northampton; and Francis, at home; grandchildren, Richard Fetcho and wife, Janelle, Coplay; and Jamie Sergent and husband, Kyle, Northampton; great-grandchildren, Nathan Fetcho; and Aidan and Greyson Sergent; sister, Margaret Fetcho, Jessup; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, John, Thomas and Anthony; sisters, Mary, Veronica and Anna.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



Published in Scranton Times on July 20, 2019