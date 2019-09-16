|
|
Francis J. Homnick (Hommy), 88, of South Abington Twp., was called home on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Green Ridge Care Center. His daughter, Jackie and niece, Char were at his side. His wife of 62 years, Rose Vidal Homnick, passed away in 2018.
Frank was born in Throop, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary Homnick. He was a graduate of Throop High School, where he loved to play basketball. After school he enlisted in the United States Army, then went on to be an electrician and owner of Homnick's Consignment Store in Dickson City, Pa. In his free time, Frank really enjoyed going to yard sales. After he retired he enjoyed keeping his yard looking beautiful. He was an avid animal lover, including his two cats. The one thing that stood out with Frank was his willingness to always help others.
Surviving are his daughter, Jackie and fiancé, John Kutkowski; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the staff at Allied Hospice and the Green Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care they provided to Frank.
Frank was preceded in death by his son, Frank Jr.; and his brothers and sister.
Friends may call Wednesday, Sept. 18 , from 8 to 9 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to St. Cats and Dogs Inc., 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA, 570-605-4008.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 16, 2019