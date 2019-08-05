|
|
Francis J. Kuna Sr., 72, of Carbondale, died Saturday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton. His wife of 49 years is the former Jeanette M. Skasko. They were married April 11, 1970.
Born Aug. 16, 1946, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Peter and Amelia Washeleski Kuna and Adella Kuna. Frank was a 1964 graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and a 1966 graduate of Johnson Technical School, Scranton, where he earned a degree in drafting and design. Before his retirement, he worked for 37 years for Gentex Corp., Simpson. He was a very accomplished designer earning multiple patents used on military helmets.
Frank had a wonderful sense of humor making the best out of any situation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, painting and camping. He and his wife visited their camping site often at Shore Forest Campground, Hop Bottom. He enjoyed music and helping his grandchildren with their homework. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale.
The family would like to thank Dr. Neil M. Davis and staff and the staff at DaVita Dialysis for all of their kind help and support to Frank over the past several years.
He is also survived by four children, Francis Kuna Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Goodyear, Ariz.; Stephen Kuna, Carbondale; Robert Kuna and wife, Tiffaney, Mesa, Ariz.; and Amanda Kuna, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Gavin Heenan, Keagan Kuna, and Macey and Hannah Kuna; two sisters, Audrey Kuna and wife, Suzane Pitsch, Orlando, Fla.; and Carol Blair and husband, Bob, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; a brother, Mark Kuna and wife, Anne, Allentown; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Fredrick Kuna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment to follow at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Friends may call Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
To share condolences and photos with Francis's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 5, 2019