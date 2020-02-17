|
Francis J. Leonard, 77, of Carbondale, died Saturday at home. His wife was the late Lois Leonard.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Francis and Antoinette Tolerico Leonard, he was a United States Army veteran. Francis enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and playing scratch-off tickets, and worked at Gentex for a number of years.
Surviving are a son, Shawn Leonard McClure, Washington, D.C.; two daughters, Lisa Krucar; and Carol Sheare and husband, Trevor, all of Carbondale; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Dunton and husband, Dave; Megan Krucar; Amanda Scullion and husband, Brandon; Madison Matthews; Justin Sheare and wife, Jennifer; Brandon Sheare, Trevor Sheare, Jason and Sherry Sheare; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Matthew Leonard and Peter Tolerico, both of Carbondale; four sisters, Grace Bein, Simpson; Linda Catanzaro and Roseanne Scarfalloto, both of Carbondale; and Carmella Dottle, Greenfield Twp.; several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 5:45. Interment at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020