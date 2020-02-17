Home

Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:45 PM
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Francis J. Leonard Obituary
Francis J. Leon­ard, 77, of Carbondale, died Saturday at home. His wife was the late Lois Leonard.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Francis and Antoinette Tolerico Leonard, he was a United States Army veteran. Francis enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and playing scratch-off tickets, and worked at Gentex for a number of years.

Surviving are a son, Shawn Leonard McClure, Washington, D.C.; two daughters, Lisa Krucar; and Carol Sheare and husband, Trevor, all of Carbondale; nine grand­children, Rebecca Dunton and husband, Dave; Megan Krucar; Amanda Scullion and husband, Brandon; Madison Matthews; Justin Sheare and wife, Jennifer; Brandon Sheare, Trevor Sheare, Jason and Sherry Sheare; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Matthew Leonard and Peter Tolerico, both of Carbondale; four sisters, Grace Bein, Simpson; Linda Catanzaro and Roseanne Scarfalloto, both of Carbondale; and Carmella Dottle, Greenfield Twp.; several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 5:45. Interment at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
