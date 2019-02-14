Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis James Holland. View Sign

Francis J. (Frank) Holland, a lifelong resident of Scranton (and Philadelphia), died Monday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital one day after his 94th birthday.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Helen Liguori Bender and Joseph Cornelius Holland, he was raised in the Bellevue section. Francis and his family were active and devoted members of the Holy Cross Church community. He was a graduate of Holy Cross grade school and Scranton Central High School. Francis was a highly decorated United States Army 82nd Airborne (glider paratrooper) veteran of World War II, serving in many conflicts across Europe, including the pivotal Battle of the Bulge/Ardennes Counter Offensive, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during WWII and the costliest action ever fought by the U.S. Army. Francis was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, EAME Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, and Victory Medal for his honorable service.



Francis was a true gentleman and loving family man, inspiring all younger generations to follow in his warm, welcoming way of delighting in others and the world around him. Francis had a keen intellect, was a worldwide traveler and lover of literature. He was also an avid walker and loved to experience nature, as well as the culture and neighborhoods his feet sprightly carried him to, with a twinkle in his eye and a kind smile for all he met.



The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Terrace, Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and Geisinger CMC for their kind care while he was with them.



Francis is survived by his brother, Robert P. Holland, and family, including children, James Holland; Mark Holland and wife, Andrea; daughter, Megan; son, Kevin; and great-granddaughter, Laiken Kennedy Holland; Lynne Quentin de Coupigny and daughter, Eloise; Patricia Powers and husband, William Powers; and Lisa Wenke and daughter, Patricia; and son, Joseph; as well as a niece and nephew, Mary and Joseph Holland, children of Francis's brother, Joseph Holland (deceased).



He was also preceded in death by siblings, James, Richard, John, Joseph and Helen Holland; and niece, Christina Wenke.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1639 Oram St., Scranton. Interment, with full military honors, following at Cathedral Cemetery.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.





