|
|
Francis Lee, 77, a longtime resident of North Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Carole Reed Lee. Wed on June 6, 1964, the couple was married for 55 years.
Born in Scranton on May 21, 1942, son of the late Charles and Ruth Marker Lee, Francis was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1962, while attending vocational school to learn printing. For more than 20 years he ran the printing press for 20th Century Press before retiring from the former Art Print Co. in Taylor.
He was a faithful member of Mary, Mother of God Parish. He enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and, an avid sports fan, he especially loved the New York Giants. Above all else came spending time with his family, especially his adored grandchildren. Now at peace, he will be missed forever.
He is also survived by his loving daughters, Catherine Devereaux and husband, Robert; and Karen Miller and husband, Kevin, all of Scranton; four grandchildren, Shane Miller and wife, Kate, Old Forge; Connor Miller and fiancée, Kasey Cadwalder; Austin Miller and Corrin Devereaux, all of Scranton; three great-granddaughters, Maeve. McKenzie and Rowyn; a sister-in-law, Betty Lee, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Donald and Grace Lee, Delores Potocki and Charlotte Spano.
His family wishes to thank Commonwealth Home Health Care as well as Dr. Mary Ann McDonald and her office staff for their amazing care and compassion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 9 until Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers and with his love for animals, memorial contributions may be made in Francis' name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019