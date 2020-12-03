Home

Francis "Frank" Martin Koslosky, 82, passed away on Tuesday at Geisinger-Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Allentown on Oct. 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank Koslosky and Mary Balendy-Koslosky.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Koslosky; his son, Mark Koslosky; sister, Shirley Bartczak, her husband, Walter, and their children, Rose and Elena; brothers, Bernie O'Malley and his wife, Arcilla; James O'Malley and Joseph O'Malley; his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kujawski and her sons, Paul and Robert; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Marie Koslosky, Barbara Brack, and Patricia Azarsky.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.


