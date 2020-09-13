Home

Francis Michael Serafin Obituary

Francis Michael Serafin of Scranton, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Moses Taylor Hospital.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Romayne Jaroszewski Serafin and the late Frank M. Serafin.

He was a graduate of Scranton public schools and prior to retirement worked in sheet metal fabrication, primarily at Anemostat Corp.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are aunts, uncles and cousins.

A blessing service was held at the Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, on Thursday with Father Jonathan of St. John Neumann Parish officiating, followed by interment in Fairview Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Joe Wentland Jr., Jay J. Wentland, Don Albert Sr., J.R. Wentland, Robert Sheppard and Ron Benke.


