|
|
Francis "Frank" Oberman, Rochester, N.Y., passed away peacefully Feb. 22 at age 85 in the presence of his family.
He was the son of the late Edna Oberman (nee Mumford); brother of the late Elizabeth Frey. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Jackie Luellen; children, Ellen Stanford, Michael (Kathy Parnell) Oberman, Brenda (Jim) Hicks, Dina (Robin) Stein, Christopher (Maureen) Oberman, Mary (Kenneth) Kuschke; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kelly) Stanford, Christine (Jeffrey) Kuhn, Benjamin (Mary) Hicks, Emma and Samuel Stein, Ian Oberman, Joseph, John and Jennifer Kuschke; three great-grandchildren; former wife, Noel (William) Kuschke (nee Newton).
Frank was a 1952 graduate of Central High School in Scranton. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, ending his military career as a sergeant. Frank received his B.S. from the University of Scranton in 1962. He was a skilled salesman, loving husband and devoted father. Frank enjoyed travel, Little League baseball, football, family and great food. He will be remembered with love by all who knew him.
Friends may call Saturday, March 7, 2 to 4 p.m., at Crawford Funeral Home, 495 N. Winton Road, Rochester, where a memorial service will immediately follow. To share a memory of Frank or send a condolence to the family, visit www.crawfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020