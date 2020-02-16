|
Francis P. Bifano passed away Feb. 10 due to complications from advanced Alzheimer's and Lewey bodies disease.
Fran was born in Carbondale, Pa., to the late Frank and Agnes Bifano. He was a proud graduate of the University of Scranton. Fran was also a valued veteran of the United States military during the Vietnam War era. He was owner, president and CEO of Honesdale Gas Co., which he enjoyed operating alongside his wife. He was a past president of the Better Business Bureau of Scranton, Pa. Fran enjoyed many rounds of golf as a long-standing member of Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit, Pa. He was a resident of Clarks Summit for 43 years before retiring to the 55-plus community, the Village of Long Creek.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Susan Callahan Bifano; children, Darryl Bifano of Concord, N.H.; Marcy Fox of Townsend, Del.; and Craig Bifano (Bernadette) of Leadville, Colo.; grandchild, Paxton Bifano; stepgrandchildren, Krystle Fox and Jim Fox; sister, Merlene Setta; sisters-in-law, Karen Bifano and Sandy Rochon (Dan); brother-in-law, Jack Callahan (Lynette); many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Joe Bifano.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Margaret of Scotland Roman Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , act.alz.org, or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020