Francis P. "Frank" Burnett, 66, Carbondale, died Tuesday at home.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Paul and Betty Campbell Burnett, he was a 1971 graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and Mansfield State College, where he majored in criminal justice. Frank began his career as a counselor at the Juvenile Detention Center, Norristown. He later transferred to Farview State Hospital, Waymart, where he worked as a patients' rights advocate until his retirement in 2004. A lifelong parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, Frank was active and involved in his community as a member of the Carbondale Housing Authority, later serving as its chairman for a number of years. He also served for two years on the Carbondale Area School Board and volunteered at the city's annual Pioneer Days as parade announcer. Involved in local politics for a good part of his life, he was a member of Mayor John Moran's "kitchen cabinet," serving as an unofficial mayoral adviser for Moran's two terms of office. Frank was instrumental in helping to form the Trinity Club (Knights of Columbus, the AOH - Ancient Order of Hibernians and Columbia Hose Company 5) and became one of its first board members. He served as AOH president and vice president and was the master of ceremonies at the organization's many communion breakfasts and dinners. Frank originated and organized the AOH annual awards, which accompany these occasions, introducing the tradition of presenting a black thorn stick to the Hibernian of the Year. He also was recording secretary of the Lackawanna County AOH.



A veteran golfer and avid sports fan, Frank belonged to several golf leagues, including Squeekie's, Twilight League, Fern Hall Seniors and the AOH golf league, of which he was president and statistician.



Surviving are a son, Matthew Burnett, at home; a brother, James Burnett and wife, Ellen, Matamoras; two sisters, Marita Doherty and husband, Thomas, Manassas, Va.; and Margaret Scholl and husband, Patrick, Clifton, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



The funeral will be Friday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, North Church Street, Carbondale. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call today from 3 to 7 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Club, 83 S. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407.



