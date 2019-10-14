|
Francis P. Durkin of Dunmore died Sept. 4 at the Dunmore Health Care Center.
Born April 9, 1943, he was the son of the late James P. and Catherine Walsh Durkin. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1961. He also graduated from Lackawanna Junior College. He worked for the borough of Dunmore as an ambulance driver, and later worked with Supermarket Services in the Keystone Industrial Park.
Frank was a charter member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and was active in planning the St. Patrick's Day parades in the 1960s and 1970s. He loved to sing and invited all family members to the Dunmore Senior Center for holiday events to hear him sing in the chorus. Though he had no children of his own, he was very proud of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed telling stories of their achievements.
Surviving are two brothers, James P. Durkin, Moosic; and Joseph A. Durkin, Dunmore; a sister, Noreen Durkin, Lutz, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Durkin Finan; and a brother, Robert Durkin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call from 8:30 to Mass time at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019