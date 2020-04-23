|
Francis P. Stoklosa, 74, of Carbondale, died Monday evening at the Forest City Nursing Home. His wife, the former Betty Jean Grecco, preceded him in death on April 8.
Born Oct. 16, 1945, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Stanley and Julia Kohut Stoklosa. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and received an associate degree in engineering from Penn State University. Before his retirement, Fran had been employed for more than 35 years as a draftsman at Lockheed Martin, Archbald.
He served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Fran was a man a few words but was deeply devoted to his family. Fran and Betty Jean were inseparable during their 43 years of marriage and after only 12 days of being apart they are now joined together again. Fran enjoyed breakfast with his grandson's, whom he was very proud of, and Wednesday nights out at Chet's Place with his son. His great-granddaughter, Ella will have fond memories of tractor rides with her Papa.
He is survived by a son, Jim Stoklosa and wife, Susan, Union Dale; two grandsons, Jimmy Stoklosa and wife, Kristi; and Chris Stoklosa and girlfriend, Jess Bruce; a great-granddaughter, Ella Stoklosa; two brothers, Stanley Stoklosa, Jermyn; and Raymond Stoklosa, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Frank "Deacon" Grecco Jr., Carbondale; several nieces, nephews and cousins
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth McAndrew.
Private funeral services will be held from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A joint memorial Mass for both Fran and Betty Jean will be held at a later date from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
To offer expressions of sympathy or to view his video tribute, please visit Fran's online book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020