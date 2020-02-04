|
Francis R. Rogan of Scranton died Saturday at home. His wife of 45 years is the former Janice Nau.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Walsh Rogan. A graduate of St. Paul's High School, he proudly served in the United States Army.
A man of strong Catholic faith, Francis was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church where he was a former Eucharistic minister. He volunteered and gave his time to the parish, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Meals on Wheels and the Pennsylvanians for Human Life organization.
Also surviving are son, Paul Rogan and wife, Sandra, Clarks Summit; daughters, Laura Young and husband, Bryan, New York; and Kristen Quigley and husband, Sean, South Carolina; and grandchildren, John Rogan, Priscilla Hudyberdi, Olivia, Nicole and James Young, and Alexa, Violet and Ava Quigley.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Robert Rogan.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 Elm St., Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020