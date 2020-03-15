|
|
Francis "Frank" T. Hehman, 80, of Wayne, Pa., formerly of Scranton, passed away March 11.
He was born in Pittsburgh to the late Francis W. and Margaret Gallagher Hehman. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Carole Bell Hehman; and his five children, David D. Winfield (AnnMarie), Mark S. Winfield (Carrie), Brian Scott Winfield, Janet (Chris Tomasello) and Jennifer (Chris Manion). Also survived by his seven grandchildren, Drew, Sam, Rachel, Bridget, Aiden, Molly and Riley; and his brother, Tom Hehman.
Frank moved to Wayne, retiring after 33 years as the Northeast regional manager of Mental Health Services for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He enjoyed time with his family, walks in the park, practicing yoga and visits to his home in Ocean City, Md. He and Carole also enjoyed many road trips across the country. Frank was a kind and patient man, known for his radiant smile. His family loved him and he will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation, 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne, followed by a funeral Mass at 11. Interment at Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Frank may be made to the Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; or to a .
Arrangements by the Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020