Francis Thomas Ventre

Francis Thomas Ventre died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020, three days shy of his 83rd birthday. Francis was born on Sept. 16, 1937, in Scranton, Pa., and was raised in Old Forge, Pa.

Francis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Tibbals Ventre; his two daughters, Antonina (Michael) Toth and Emily Ventre; and granddaughters, Lucy Grace and Halley, all of Charlotte, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa Mary Grippi Ventre and Thomas Anthony Ventre, and siblings, Virginia Ventre and Thomas Ventre.

No funeral is planned at this time. To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, please visit www.throbertson.com.


