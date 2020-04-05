|
Francis W. "Hector" Ackley, 92, Peckville, went home to the Lord on April 3, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late AnneMae Beresovoy Ackley, who died Nov. 18, 1987.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Romaine and Anna Race Ackley.
Prior to retirement, he worked for Sprague and Henwood. He was an honorary member of the Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville. He was an avid hunter and trap shooter, and loved his beagle, Bella.
Surviving are four children, Diane Wysocki and husband, Jim; Beverly Zator and husband, Tim; Janet Goleneski and husband, John; and William Ackley and wife, Gina; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and nieces.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Flis; and companion, Irene Tracewski.
The family would like to thank Traditional Hospice of Dunmore, and Dr. Majernick and all his staff.
In light of the current health situation, funeral services and interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Condolence cards or any other correspondence may be sent to Bill Ackley, 305 Commercial St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020